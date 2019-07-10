Putin was compared to a cat
The former Governor of the Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili commented on the position of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to impose sanctions against Georgia. A comment he made in an interview with Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2” reports “Ribbon.ru”.
According to Saakashvili, the Russian leader held with the authorities of the Republic “a master class on the theme “what it means to impoverished Georgia”.”
“Putin issued a decision to lift sanctions against Georgia was like greedy cat, who was holding in the paws a mouse, played with it and was ready at any moment to swallow. The current completely corrupt government of Georgia has done everything to reorient the economy to Russia, the result made itself felt”, — said the politician.
Saakashvili added that in 2012 the Georgian and American sides were close to agreement on free trade. In this case, no one in Georgia would not have to carry their goods to Russia. However, the former Georgian leader, the current government of the country deliberately brought what they had begun to end.
in the Russian language addressed to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in his speeches abundantly present profanity, the most “cultural” of which was “occupier” and “miserable creature”. After that speech, the state Duma recommended the government to consider the introduction of sanctions against Georgia.
