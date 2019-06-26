Putin was embarrassing to the graduates
The incident occurred in front of the cameras
This time Vladimir Putin was embarrassing, referring to Russian graduates. The corresponding video in his microblog published a propagandist Dmitry Smirnov writes Politico.
Dmitry Smirnov
“Be brave, believe in yourself. May you always lucky, and persistence and hard work will help to implement the most cherished dreams, to work honestly for the good of the Fatherland. I sincerely wish you success! Good luck!”: Vladimir Putin congratulated graduates of Russian schools
Users immediately reacted to the publication and noted that the way Vladimir Putin hinted graduates, that they in Russia are necessary to nobody.
“You guys all p*zda!!”, “And most importantly, get out there”, “Fuckers, you stay there) had no money and never will be”, “Here to sound the anthem God king bury!”, — they are joking in the comments under the post of a propagandist.