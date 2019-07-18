Putin will hand over power: sounded interesting forecast on the future of Russia
After 2024 in Russia entered a new, post-Putin era: the current Russian President will have to leave. This confidence was expressed by poet and publicist Dmitry Bykov.
Bulls not ready to predict the exact scenario of transfer of power to Putin, but no doubt that by 2024, the inevitable happens.
“The reality is, regardless of the Kremlin’s plans, does not involve the continuation of the epoch of Putin… Putin, God and Russia in the triple Alliance no longer compatible, one has to go. There are the chances of Russia not bad to leave the triad, is the God and Putin“, — said Bykov on air of radio “Echo of Moscow”.
According to Bykov, initiated by Russia’s constitutional changes with a weakening of the role of the President is unlikely to end with leaving Putin in power. “After 2024, I am absolutely sure, Russia will be the “post-Putin era” — if in Russia in General there is anything “post-Putin“, — said the publicist.
Earlier, analysts voiced scenario in which Putin after 2024 resigns as President and becomes Prime Minister to retain power. Also voiced the assumption that Putin has already started the search for a successor.
