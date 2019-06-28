Putin will leave power until 2024 — Professor Nightingale
Doctor of historical Sciences, Professor and political analyst Valery Solovey, who has recently left the post of head of the Department of public relations of the prestigious University MGIMO for political reasons, said that in the next two years Russia will face a massive national crisis is political, and in two years there will be a change of regime. He said this in an interview with “Medusa”.
“From my point of view, we are in the start — rather, it is latent phase of political crisis. The following year, in 2020, the crisis will become open. This will be a major national crisis, just a political one. It will last about two years and will end with the change of political regime. Moreover, this crisis will be non-linear in nature, and to develop a sine curve. That is, we will have UPS and downs. Here is a brief forecast, “—said the Nightingale.
The Nightingale is sure that the crisis is “without any conditions” will begin in 2020, and the current President Vladimir Putin will go until 2024.
“That’s it. Collapse the system, this is a political crisis, change of regime,” — he stressed.
The Professor believes that the mass protests of the citizens can begin with insignificant, at first glance, the outer rein, the consequences of which can become “grandiose, because massive dynamic is an axiom of sociology, it is unpredictable”.
“That is, it would seem that there are serious reasons that people left. They do not go. Then it goes away a while, forgot all about it and suddenly insignificant occasion, and people just mass dumped on the street. Sometimes it depends on the weather, “said the analyst.
Speaking about the support of the regime security forces, Nightingale recalled the situation in December 2011, when the protests took place.
This, according to the analyst, would be found a certain logic: in the second or third day the police out of steam. If the streets of Moscow go 20-25 thousand people — is 50 thousand, — that at least a little organized, then the situation will begin to change. In this case, the police to do anything will not.
“They’ll never go over to the side of the protesters, but they just move to the side. And we saw this in December 2010 on Manezh square, when there came the football fans and riot police refused to disperse them. He simply refused to execute the order. And had to come Kolokoltsev and to persuade. There you are, model, “—said the Professor.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Valery Solovey believes that in order to maintain leverage over the situation in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin may decide on the transfer of power to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who trusts. However, he said, the option will be accompanied by amendments to the Russian Constitution to limit the powers of the President. As for the option of early overthrow Putin because of resentment of the elites of Western sanctions, it said the Nightingale, should not wait.
