Putin will take Lukashenka’s Belarus: named for an important date
Russia and Belarus may approve the plan for the integration of the two countries have until 8 December. This was stated by the Belarusian Ambassador Vladimir Semashko, reports “RIA Novosti”.
According to him, prior to this date, presidents Putin and Lukashenka can sign your plan.
“Until the first of November this year there should be developed a “road map”, their 31 in different directions”, — said Vladimir Semashko.
Moscow and Minsk have agreed about creation of working group on development of integration at the end of 2018. Four months later, it became known that Putin decided to give Lukashenka a year’s respite.
It is expected that after the merger of the economies in the States going to have their Central banks, but it will introduce a single Tax and Civil codes, a unified property registry and the General regulator of the energy market. The Association does not yet touch the spheres of defense, law enforcement, education, health, science.
