Putin wrote a message on the fence of the Museum: photofact
In mass media appeared information that in St. Petersburg on the fence wrote insulting words to the address of the head of state, so the morning of 29 September 2019 police patrols were alerted.
It is known that the fence at the Russian Museum in the morning was discovered unflattering labels to the address of the current President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Federal security service. In the Museum the act was assessed as the fact that unknown persons “divorced demagoguery about the first person of the state”.
On the inscription, the police witnesses said, after which the outfit immediately went to the scene and confirmed the act of vandalism, namely, disrespectful message to Putin.
Police quickly learned the identity of what is written “message to Putin” on the fence with video cameras that recorded the process of writing messages. The intruder was 42-year-old Igor Sokolov, who was soon arrested and brought in for questioning. Man refuses to testify, and the police don’t understand why the attacker had written the offensive words. The investigating authorities opened a criminal case on charges of vandalism.
