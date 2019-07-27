Putin’s embarrassment at the lecture ridiculed the Network
Russian President Vladimir Putin is absurd disgraced in public.
This time Vladimir Putin was embarrassing, commenting on the collapse of the Russian Empire and the USSR.
The relevant publication in their personal microblog on Twitter posted private Russian propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
“Vladimir Putin about the collapse of the Russian Empire and the USSR: When the country went to this severe test, then, because nobody thought it could happen. That’s the trouble. But when it happens, then it’s too late, then almost anything not to return”, — he wrote.
Users infuriated by such a statement, they noted that Vladimir Putin has finally lost his mind. Other commentators see in the words of the President of the Russian Federation a direct threat that the Kremlin will try to restore the “red Empire.”
“Can you repeat?”, “And after the Russian Empire collapsed a hundred years ago. It broke away from the small pieces. A little more broke 28 years ago. But the collapse has yet. And a rat stuffed with Botox that has direct relevance”, “senile grandfather from a long absolute power e….Xia, Emperor. The civilized States not to build. The brain is completely rotten,” they write in the comments under the post.