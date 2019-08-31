Putin’s embarrassment with a limousine ridiculed in the Network
The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has clearly disgraced in public.
This time Vladimir Putin was embarrassing act at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who arrived in Russia on a working visit.
A relevant post appeared in the microblog of the propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
“$8 million, but given the fact that the car will give as a gift — Well, I agree!”: Limousine “Aurus” Erdogan promised to give, if he buys the Executive helicopter cabin like presidential cars,” — says the publication.
Users of social networks riled luxurious gift to Erdogan. The statement provoked a storm of criticism and negativity, forcing people to think about a possible uprising against the Putin regime.
Commentators have noted that Vladimir Putin without a shred of remorse continues to spend public money at a time, while the majority of Russians are below the poverty line.
“Dictators enjoy each other, that is the alternative”, or “Banquet at the expense of Russian pensioners and sick kids!” “Traders marketplace”, “who’s paying for that gift?”, “Spare me from taxes and give to anyone you want!”, “Walks tale, and people eats without salt..”, “a bribe to a public official in the performance?”, “Would you shut up and piss off the people vyser about the big gestures plow through the poor population,” they write in the comments under the post Russian propagandist, close to the Kremlin.
