Putin’s propagandists put in place in Europe (photos, video)
The Russian propaganda TV channel Russia Today has been publicly criticized in the world forum for democracy in Strasbourg (France). The occasion was the speech of the Deputy chief editor of the RT Anna Belkin.
She tried to explain why media around the world are losing the trust of citizens, leading to negative episodes during the presidential elections in 2016, as well as the start Brexit.
As UKRINFORM reported, in response to the producer of the radio “France culture” Christine Ogren asked why Belkin did not mention Russia itself, where a fake news broadcast on the Federal channels.
After, the entire conference room and a public balcony where there were about a thousand participants, the forum began to sound of applause and cheers directed against RT.
In addition to the big screen appeared a caricature, ridiculing the essence of Russian propaganda, of authorship of the artist of the famous Parisian satirical publication Charlie Hebdo.
We will remind, earlier in the broadcast Kremlin propaganda TV channel “Russia 1” was a real scandal — there acknowledged that in the occupied territories of Donbass marginal plunder the region and profit from war.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter