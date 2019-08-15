Putin’s visit to occupied Crimea ridiculed in a witty caricature
In the network appeared the cartoon, which characterizes the policy of Russian President Putin.
As reported by the people’s PRAVDA, citing his Twitter account, the Ukrainian artist Andriy Petrenko published a cartoon, illustrating the visit of Vladimir Putin in occupied Crimea.
In a caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to a biker festival in Crimea.
The work was published by the famous Ukrainian artist Andrey Petrenko in Twitter account.
Caricature Putin is depicted on a red Russian motorcycle with a sidecar, and the passenger is the grim Reaper. Thus, the artist metaphorically depicted that the head of the Kremlin-a true friend brings death.
It should also be noted also the pattern of the radiation threat on the bike. This is a reference to the recent radiation leak in Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region due to unknown tests. The incident killed five people.
According to scientists, there could explode a nuclear reactor, and journalists believe that Putin’s order, there were tests of nuclear missiles Zircon. The time relative to the rocket noted in the comments under the picture of the Twitter user.