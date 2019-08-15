Putin’s visit to occupied Crimea ridiculed in a witty caricature

| August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Визит Путина в оккупированный Крым высмеяли в остроумной карикатуре

In the network appeared the cartoon, which characterizes the policy of Russian President Putin.

As reported by the people’s PRAVDA, citing his Twitter account, the Ukrainian artist Andriy Petrenko published a cartoon, illustrating the visit of Vladimir Putin in occupied Crimea.

In a caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to a biker festival in Crimea.

The work was published by the famous Ukrainian artist Andrey Petrenko in Twitter account.

Caricature Putin is depicted on a red Russian motorcycle with a sidecar, and the passenger is the grim Reaper. Thus, the artist metaphorically depicted that the head of the Kremlin-a true friend brings death.

Визит Путина в оккупированный Крым высмеяли в остроумной карикатуре

It should also be noted also the pattern of the radiation threat on the bike. This is a reference to the recent radiation leak in Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region due to unknown tests. The incident killed five people.

According to scientists, there could explode a nuclear reactor, and journalists believe that Putin’s order, there were tests of nuclear missiles Zircon. The time relative to the rocket noted in the comments under the picture of the Twitter user.

Визит Путина в оккупированный Крым высмеяли в остроумной карикатуре

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.