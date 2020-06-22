Pyatov came close to scoring chance to an absolute record for the titles of champion of Ukraine
Andriy Pyatov
Last weekend Shakhtar for the 13th time won the title of Champions of Ukraine.
For the goalkeeper of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Andriy Pyatov this title was the 10th in a personal record, and he compared this measure with the former captain of the team Darijo Srna.
However, the leader of the country is still the counterpart of the net role Olexandr shovkovskyi, who, along with Kiev “Dynamo” 14-time champion of Ukraine.