Pyatov missed the 500th goal of my career
June 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andriy Pyatov
“Shakhtar” for the 13th time in its history won the championship of Ukraine.
Together with the Pitmen your 10th title of national champion and won the team captain Andriy Pyatov, being equivalent to the level of the former captain Darijo Srna.
However, in the won match against “Alexandria” (3:2) the goalkeeper of Ukraine national team celebrated another anniversary, less pleasant.
Pyatov missed the 500 th goal in career.
227 times he took the ball from his net in the championship, 164 – in Europe, 70 in the national team matches, 29 in the Cup and 10 in the super Cup of Ukraine.
At club level 388 Andrew missed balls, defending the colors of “Shakhtar” and 43 in the ranks of “Vorskla”.