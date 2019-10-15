Pyatov repeated the record of scoring chance in the national team of Ukraine
Andriy Pyatov, along with team-mate Sergey Krivtsov celebrating success in the match against Portugal
The goalkeeper of Donetsk Shakhtar Andriy Pyatov played 92 first match for the national team of Ukraine, thereby repeating the record of Olexandr shovkovskyi on the number of games for the national team among goalkeepers.
On the eve of a 35-year-old Pyatov helped Ukraine early out of first place in the group to qualify for UEFA Euro 2020 – the “blue-yellow” team beat Portugal (2:1).
Note, for Ukraine this will be the third European championship in history, but the first for which she was qualified directly.
We will remind, on Euro 2012 our team has qualified as the hostess of the championship. And after 4 years of Mykhailo Fomenko’s charges on the sum of two butt matches were the team of Slovenia (2:0, 1:1).
In the final match of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine on November 17 will play against Serbia on the road.