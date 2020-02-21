Pyatov set a personal record in UEFA club competition
February 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andriy Pyatov
In the first match 1/16 finals of the Europa League Donetsk “miner” beat Lisbon “Benfica” with the score 2:1.
The Pitmen once again missed the Europa League: this time in the gate of “miner” noted Luis Pizzi in the 66th minute, which was converted from the penalty spot.
It is interesting that the first issue of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Andriy Pyatov set a personal anti-record. Goalkeeper in the competition missed in the 23rd match in a row, according to isport.ua.
The last time the 35-year-old Ukrainian was able to defend “zero” was in February of 2017, when the “miner” on the same stage won the “Salto” with the score 1:0.