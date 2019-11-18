Pyatov set a record for the national team of Ukraine
Andriy Pyatov
On the eve of the national team of Ukraine in Belgrade in the final match of the UEFA Euro 2020 was able to snatch a draw against Serbia 2:2.
Gate of our national team defended Andriy Pyatov, for whom this match was a ‘ 93 t-shirt “yellow-blue.
Thus, according to this indicator, the goalkeeper of Shakhtar Donetsk set a new record for the national team goalkeepers.
Pyatov on one match surpassed the achievement of the Dynamo Oleksandr shovkovskyi.
In absolute terms, Pyatov is the fifth in the list of players who played highest number of matches for the national team of Ukraine.
The champion is Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (144 games), behind it stands the current coach of the national team Andriy Shevchenko (111), the current head coach of the youth team Ruslan rotan (100) and Oleg Gusev (98).
It is noteworthy that all they’ve completed their career.