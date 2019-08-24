Pyotr Mamonov urgently hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a heart attack
Russian actor and musician, known for the creativity of the iconic rock group “Sounds of Mu” Peter Mamonov urgently hospitalized with a heart attack.
This was reported on the website of the actor in Facebook.
“All upcoming concerts Pyotr Nikolayevich being cancelled due to his severe condition. He is now with a heart attack in intensive care. Pray for the health of Peter”, — stated in the message.
In what hospital they took 68-year-old Mamonova is not specified.
In addition to music and games on stage, Mamonov starred in the movie. His filmography includes paintings — “the Time of sorrow has not come yet”, “Taxi Blues”, “Needle”, “Dust”, “Island”, “King”.
Note that in 2014, the year Peter Mamonov supported the annexation of Crimea. “We need the West and the Americans corrupt, lazy, relaxovat in “McDonald’s” sitting, **** chewing. To take our land and make a state of law. Russia is dying a million a year. And we don’t give up. “Snatched”, and it’s true, “said Mamonov then in an interview.
We will remind, recently out of hospital after heart surgery was discharged the famous Soviet actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan.
