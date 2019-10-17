Pyramid Tess: in a stylish outfit 155-pound Holliday looks even bigger
Tess Holliday is the most complete model in the world. Her weight is 155 pounds with a growth of 165 cm. It is their form doesn’t hide and is proud of them. Sometimes even too much.
34-year-old Tess Holliday has never hesitated nor its weight, nor the demonstration of its imperfections to others. It is loved by millions of followers plus Siza around the world.
For example, Tess recently posted on Instagram candid photo: model is sitting on the bed, completely naked. Bare chest she covers with a hand, below threw up the sheets. And in the foreground flaunts her 3-year-old son Bowie juniper.
In the caption to the picture 155-pound girl talked about her postpartum depression. Tess told me that went through difficult times and are grateful for the support that he received from people close to her. However, the followers are not appreciated — why, they say, naked Holliday sits with her son?
And Tess came to award the Elle Women In Hollywood. And the outfit was chosen, frankly, not the best. Holliday appeared on the press will in sky blue shift dress knee-length, which visually made the model even more than it is actually. This, of course, did not fail to note in your Network.
However, Tess never paid attention to the rumors. On the contrary, she always shared positive emotions. “It is believed that fat people live miserable lives that a large amount of clothes is a death sentence. I think you need to tell people that the 16-gauge is life, joy, sex and love,” said Holliday.
With her, however, disagrees journalist piers Morgan, who is known for always openly Express their opinion. He turned to Holliday, adding that in any case does not feel that her negativity, said: “You suffer from morbid obesity. Medical institutions give a definition everyone who weighs 50 pounds more than you need, or has a body mass index of 40 or more. It’s you. Morbid obesity, as the name implies, it is a very serious disease. Those who suffer from it are at greater risk of diseases: diabetes, high blood pressure, gallstones, osteoarthritis, heart disease, and cancer. In other words, it can kill you. However you put you on the throne and announced that you — “a role model for other people who don’t fit into a certain framework”. What nonsense.”