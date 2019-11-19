Python decided to eat the leopard, but he became the victim of the alleged lunch (photo, video)
The video, shot in one of the nature reserves of Kenya, was a fierce battle leopard with Python. The giant reptile is attacked by the big cat, deciding to snack. It seemed that the leopard came to an end: the snake managed to entwine it with their own rings. However, the predator was not so easy. He managed to escape from the clutches of the snake, and he attacked her. The case ended with the alleged lunch broke the Python skull.
“In the struggle for survival, the strongest wins”, — writes the edition Latest Sightings.
Fight leopard with Python also photographed appeared on the scene canadian photographer Mike Welton.
See also: Delayed reaction: the dog does not know he returned from the army a hostess, but then came to a complete delight.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter