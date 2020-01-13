Quagliarella has established an amazing record in the Italian Serie A (video)
January 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Fabio Quagliarella
In the framework of the 16th round of Serie A in Genoa held important match of the underdogs of the League between the local UC Sampdoria and Brescia.
In the end, the hosts were much stronger – 5:1.
The double was chalked up Il Blucerchiati captain Fabio Quagliarella.
Thus, the 36-year-old player of the national team of Italy became a unique achievement.
Two goals of Quagliarella became the first player in 2020. Thus, the forward scored in Serie A for 16 consecutive years, beginning in 2005, reports GracenoteLive.
This series is the longest in the history of the tournament.
A review of the match “Sampdoria” – “Brescia” , on the site of the official broadcaster of the Series A.