Quail or chicken? Which egg is healthier
In quail eggs a lot of magnesium, they almost do not cause allergies and is resistant to infections.
It is considered that sawn eggs very useful, much more useful chicken. However, the amounts of vitamins these eggs are almost identical. Quail eggs contain more vitamins and minerals and differ from chicken high in magnesium – 32мг on 100gramm, the chicken only 12mg. For comparison, in buckwheat, the figure 229мг. per 100 grams, which is almost 10 times larger than quail eggs.
The undeniable advantage of quail eggs is their high content of iron – about 3.2 mg. Although in the same buckwheat is a measure about 8.3 mg.
In addition, quail eggs are better absorbed and less fat. Quail eggs are often recommended to give children from an early age, and in some countries they are included in the list of recommended foods for school meals.
The main advantage of quail eggs is their safety and environmental friendliness. This is due to the fact that the shells of eggs are porous and 10-30 minutes with its surface litter, dirt infection is able to penetrate the egg. But with the quail eggs, the situation is reversed, the shell is very dense and the bacteria to get inside is practically impossible.