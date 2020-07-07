Quarantine has dramatically increased the demand for the services of freelancers: the most popular spheres
Pandemic coronavirus led to chaos in the global labor market, leaving many people out of work because of dismissal, withdrawal on unpaid leave or reduction of working hours, as employers have taken extensive measures to reduce costs. But one segment of the labour market has weathered the storm better than the rest is freelancers, writes CNBC.
In this segment of the labour market there is growing demand — despite the fact that working full-time fell, according to a new report Fast 50. The number of vacancies for freelancers has increased by more than 25% in the period from April to June 2020, compared with the first three months of the year. The quarterly survey tracks the movement of the 50 fastest growing and declining jobs in the global market, which covers North America, Europe and Asia.
The growth reflects a change in the global landscape jobs after COVID-19, as employers overestimate the budgets and choose a more flexible workforce. But it also indicates the growing interest of employees to work independently, said General Director of project Freelancer’s Matt Barrie.
“Despite the fact that COVID-19 was the trigger of the already growing movement of freelancers, this exponential growth can be also explained by the high demand for people to finally set up my own freelance company, worked on their own terms and replenished their income,” said Barry.
According to the report, the number of vacancies freelancers increased by 41% to 605 000 in the second quarter of 2020 in comparison with the same period of 2019.
Meanwhile, in the first week of July, the international labour organization, the UN estimated that the number of working hours lost in the second quarter of this year, may be equivalent to 400 million places on full time.
“I foresee that the crisis will last until 2021, and will be continuous progress in the work at home and to use the services of freelancers in the business,” added Barry.
The fastest-growing sector
According to the report, jobs, which in the second quarter experienced the highest growth in demand from employers, as a rule, were directly related to the pandemic.
Jobs related to mathematical modeling, including mathematical projects, Matlab and algorithms, has shown the greatest growth over the quarter: by 99.6% to 16 501 jobs. Positions in the statistical analysis also increased significantly, an increase of 75% to 7397 jobs.
Much of this demand came from medical institutions, governments, enterprises and organizations of the mass media, which increasingly requires that people “have interpreted, analyzed, and reported,” data on cases, hospitalizations, mortality, testing, as well as the impact of the pandemic.
Leap in the use of competitive trading platforms and investment sites have also caused the demand for algorithmic projects.
The average payment for the project, according to Freelancer:
- Math — $203
- The development of the game — $300
- E — Commerce – $260
Barry said that the increase coincides with the growing demand for math and skills associated with algorithms. It is expected that by 2028, the demand for mathematicians and statisticians will grow by 30% compared to levels in 2018, according to the Bureau of labor statistics of the United States. It States that the average annual salary for these vacancies is 92 030 dollars, or 44.25 per hour.
In other places the quarantine has caused the demand for home entertainment and shopping online and, therefore, workers with the appropriate skills. The demand for designers and game developers has increased in the second quarter, 68% and 64%, respectively, the number of vacancies for professionals in the field of e-Commerce grew by 54.4 per cent.
At the other end of the spectrum, jobs that require direct contact with people, such as collectors, the number of vacancies fell sharply, a decline of 35.6%.
How to start freelance work
Although the labor market is likely to remain unpredictable for some time, Barry said that freelance work may be a good opportunity to earn money and self-realization for some people. He shared his best tips to get started:
- Know yourself. Considering the possibility of becoming a freelancer, take the time to see if this style works for your personality.
- Scout the terrain. One way to check whether you fit this work, is to try to perform several individual tasks or projects, while maintaining other sources of income.
- Build your own brand. When you are ready to freelance, take the time to fill out your online profile or portfolio that people can easily view your past work.
- Continue to improve their skills. Ensure the relevance of their skills using free online resources on sites such as edX, Udemy and Coursera.
- Know your value. Find out the market value of your services and adjust your costs in accordance with the possibilities.
“Currently, it is very important to find your niche — area in which you bring something extra to the work, whether it be skills, experience in the subject area, industry connections, or even just well-executed task, communication, positive attitude and great customer service,” said Barry.
bookmark