Quarantine of a cruise ship with 6000 passengers: the results of a test for coronavirus
More than 6,000 people were quarantined on the Italian cruise liner in the port city of Civitavecchia because of fears that two passengers can be infected with coronavirus, is reminiscent of USA Today.
According to the publication, 31 January the sick passengers were diagnosed and the quarantine was removed.
Passengers of the cruise liner Costa Smeralda was trapped in the vehicle due to the fact that the Chinese passenger showed symptoms similar to the symptoms of coronavirus.
Later this passenger was diagnosed with the flu.
The ship under the Italian flag docked in the port of Civitavecchia in the province of Rome, is carried out medical examination.
Passengers will remain in the port of Civitavecchia to January 31, and then travel to the Italian Savona for landing.
The original plan of landing 1140 passengers who had to leave the ship on Thursday, January 30, in the morning, was suspended after a protest of the mayor of Civitavecchia Ernesto Tedesco.
“Are you crazy? Who gave you the order to land? I’ll sue you!” — he shouted to the officials.
National Institute for infectious diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani investigated the samples taken from Chinese women who become ill with fever, and her companion. The samples were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse aboard the Costa Crociere Costa Smeralda to take care of a woman with a high fever.
54-year-old woman from Macau was the night isolated in a hospital ward on the ship. Her husband, who had no symptoms were also examined by the doctors of the Roman Spallanzani hospital and quarantined.
“As soon as there was suspicion of the medical staff on Board immediately activated the necessary medical procedures for cases of this kind, — reads the statement of the Costa Smeralda. — Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our guests and team.”
According to Italian media reports, the pair flew to Milan from Hong Kong on Saturday, 25 January, before heading out on a cruise.
The ship arrived from Palma, Majorca, and stayed in Civitavecchia, near Rome, in the framework of a one-week cruise in the Mediterranean.
