Quarantine with benefits 50 online resources with a range of free courses
Hundreds of educational sites have opened free access to training courses. In three weeks you can learn a lot, from a new hobby coding, of witchcraft and wizardry. Edition IPhones.RU collected many free platforms for learning and fun.
Enter the world of IT
For IT professionals the quarantine hit least: psychologically and in financial terms. If you want to change the profession and have the opportunity to work remotely not only during an outbreak, you can read here:
- Courses and intensives on GeekBrains – Python, Java, Swift, creation of sites and applications, as well as product management, web design and advertising in Facebook;
- Bang Bang Education – all 46 courses are available free of charge until April 16, theme – from design to development under Arduino;
- Netology courses and lessons, development, SMM, and even exam preparation Google Ads and Yandex. Direct. Month free access code STAYHOME;
- The official Microsoft courses – from beginner to architect solutions, with the tests most of the available for free;
- Training videos on Microsoft products in Russian, from Channel19;
- Academy of Yandex – lectures, meetups and workshops, broken down by topics, videos on YouTube;
- The course on HTML, CSS, JavaScript Yandex.Workshop;
- Loft-blog – video tutorials that will definitely help determine the direction in it and not only;
- Stepik – courses with interactive platform, tasks, and tests, lots of practice. Of the courses available free of charge;
- SkillBox is an online master classes available for free after you register and repost;
- Courses on programming for beginners from Otus – will help you understand you need it or not;
- Courses on Python, JavaScript, PHP, and bash scripts from Hexlet is the practice in the browser, the help of the community;
- Codeacademy is a free available entry level courses, good choice of languages – there are even R and Go;
- HTML Academy – web development, entry level courses are available free of charge;
- A large selection of courses on Data Science from Dataquest – part is available for free after registration;
- Big data Analytics from DataMonkey with a focus on SQL;
- Development sites on Tilda from the Contented course opened for everyone in quarantine.
And a little net practice:
- CodinGame – large problems fast “fights” with interesting tasks, challenges and tournaments. Only practice and a good choice of programming languages;
- Leetcode – many free tasks that come in on interviews, validation, comparison with other solutions for speed of execution and resource consumption;
- Hackerrank – a huge selection of task complexity – from elementary to high, including those that go beyond the courses and universities;
- HTML trainer SkillFactory to learn the layout and to take the first step in the front end.
To pump English
Good level of English – this freedom of travel after quarantine, and a prestigious job, and TV shows in the Netflix original, and self-confidence. Today it is necessary to know more than London is the capital of Great Britain.
- Puzzle English – English by the method of Tijera, from Beginner to Intermediate, for the most part interviews it is enough;
- LinguaLeo and DuoLingo is a free online portals and mobile applications for learning in a playful way;
- Busuu – the language the platform is available for free for the duration of the quarantine, courses for children and teenagers on schedule. Not only English but also Spanish, Chinese and French;
- Lingust – audio lessons, grammar, business English, the method Pimslera for the pros from the FSB and the CIA;
- TED – short motivational and interesting speakers from all over the world, a compilation with Russian subtitles;
- Lang8 community of native speakers, help, prompt, will correct the post;
- Mathematical English from the HSE;
- English lessons from BBC – if it is difficult, you can always enable subtitles;
- Rachel’s English – short videos of everyday situations, American English;
- English with Jennifer – dialogues, grammar, vocabulary in a simple and clear video;
- English in a minute video from “voice of America”;
- Memrise is a platform that will help new learn words on the cards online.
To improve your or someone else’s business
Quarantine = the crisis. People on remote, some companies “among the sleep”, the tourist industry collapses due to closed borders. And buy less – if you certainly do not sell commodities.
But something can be done, and the future is useful:
- The course “Text and money” Maxim Ilyakhova – lesson 53 audio recordings;
- Free webinars for marketing, advertising and SMM, as well as courses for beginners from Cybermarketing;
- Vector – courses on how to improve an existing business or open a new;
- Courses on SEO, SMM and contextual advertising from the portal “Ropexpert”.
- Moscow school of management SKOLKOVO the training of practitioners in the short lectures on YouTube;
- Business environment – 2-minute video with lifehacks successful entrepreneurs;
- Course on brand marketing from Andrew Fedoriw – how to create and develop their own brand, a series of videos on YouTube;
- Blogging for business – English course Ahrefs Academy for $ 800 temporarily became free;
- The course on investments for beginners from Tinkoff Journal.
And two useful course about remote work:
- Course on managing remote teams and employees of “Sberbank”;
- A series of webinars from publishing “MYTH” on how to survive and not go crazy on distance.
Head to go into science
- ScienceVideoLab video about scientific theories, facts and myths;
- Smoking Gutenberg – boring scientific lectures;
- Stoned paleontologist – how dinosaurs lived and why they really are not as cool as it may seem;
- Channel with great lectures on chemistry – there are Pro dry ice, and about unusual experiments;
- Video magazine “Science and life” – just a return to childhood.
Become more cultured
- Arzamas – courses on world history, literature, art, anthropology. And cool projects, for example, “Russian language from the “Goy thou” to “lol KEK””;
- A course on the history of art from the “Sync” – learn to distinguish Monet from Manet and not only;
- The Hermitage Academy – the official courses of the Hermitage;
- Pushkin Academy course on art history;
- Postnauka – courses of the different subjects, but with a scientific slant from the brain to the quantum theory;
- Open University courses on history, sociology, politics, culture;
- Theory and practice of modern knowledge in all fields of science and art;
- Total dictation – the lessons of the Russian language, detailed critiques. There is also a course on the history of Russian spelling “Mouse kradetsya”;
- Wir – video lectures on world culture and history;
To learn a new hobby
- 4Brain – selection of courses for the development of the brain and body, from speed reading to self. Free available texts, books and articles;
- SkillShare – creative courses, from professional photography to design and interiors. Provided two months of free access;
- A study of the city in creative ways – keeping their distance to avoid contamination;
- Courses of the Academy of witchcraft and wizardry Hogwarts, Yes, Yes, and “Defense against the dark arts”.
- Oli Vince is one of the nicest courses in painting, watercolor and coffee;
- DrawWithJazza – boring drawing with unusual materials and technologies;
- Boring sound theory and practice in music appropriate for modern format.
- Learning to play the piano, even if piano you don’t have;
- Headspace – three months of free access to the service for meditation;
- Guides about everything – from launching a startup to transition to vegetarianism. In English.
Bonus: free courses from the best universities and not only
- Open education – 503 course leading Russian universities;
- Courses HSE – classic programs in all major areas;
- Courses, Saint Petersburg state University current program from the first University of the country;
- Lectures of scientists of Moscow state University courses for different specialties;
- The lecture, MGTU im. Bauman is a classic it education and relevant technology;
- 630 free course from leading Russian universities on platforms like Coursera. Some are only available to students who will need a letter from the Dean or other documents;
- 450 free courses of the universities of the Ivy League – feel like a student at Harvard or Princeton;
- Courses of the State Institute of Russian language. Pushkin is not only about language;
- The lecture – platform for online training of MIPT;
- The national open University “Intuit” – it education, retraining, improvement of professional skills;
- Universarium is an open platform online learning courses from leading universities of the Russian Federation;
- Lectorium educational project for high education;
- Open University Yegor Gaidar – video courses and tutorials focus on the economy and humanitarian Sciences;
- The ITMO University is 68, cool courses in it, biotechnology, optical systems, instrumentation;
- A huge table with free courses of leading universities – Harvard, Stanford, Yale, and not only, is regularly updated.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3778
[name] => quarantine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => karantin
)
quarantine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27254
[name] => training online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => obuchenie-onlajn
)
learning online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark