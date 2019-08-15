“Quarter 95” at a concert in Odessa was messing Zelensky

Studio “Kvartal 95” at a concert in Odessa, on 13 August showed the number of “relations” of President Vladimir Zelensky and head of the office of the President Andrei Bogdan. Video in Facebook press-the Secretary ex-the quintuple of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili Darina Siskin.

«Квартал 95» на концерте в Одессе подшутили над Зеленским

Actor Alexander Pikalov sang a song to the tune of songs of Leonid Agutin and Angelica Varum “I will be with you”, which were the words “I will always be with you whispering behind my back, your right hand, clever your thoughts, your strong muscles, a velvet keys” On the screen showed a selection of sharing photos and Bogdan Zelenski.

Bogdan repostnul video, signing it “Here it is, glory!”.

