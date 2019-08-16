Quarter 95 for the first time showed a parody and Bogdan Zelenski
On August 13, in Odessa took place the first concert “95 Quarter” without Vladimir Zelensky, reports Donbass.live.
The current President was playing on the stage comedian Yuri Great.
During the concert, joking including over Vladimir Zelensky, and over the head of the office of the President, Andrei Bogdan.
In particular, the artists “Quarter” beat as the last constantly tells the head of state.
“Get it” and the previous President Petro Poroshenko, and Yulia Tymoshenko and the mayor of Kiev Vladimir Klitschko.
“I flew to Bali, I say there is good”, — says Yevgeniy Koshevoy in the role of Klitschko. “Guys, the Maldives, Bali which. You rich people can afford and Odessa let” jokes in response to Yuri the Great insult of the President Zelensky.
“The current President does not “girls”. He is now largely “on customs”, the police, everything,” he joked later.
Also kvartalova beat Vladimir Zelensky meeting with Angela Merkel.
“When I’m worried, they begin to joke. No, not as in “Quarter”. There I was joking at first, then worried”.