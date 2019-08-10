“Quarter 95” found a comedian that will mimic Vladimir Zelensky
After the Ukrainian showman Vladimir Zelensky became President of Ukraine, he had to temporarily leave the comic projects “95 Quarter”. And the members of the Studio promised to be impartial and stay true to yourself in the objective coverage of events occurring in the country.
Therefore, the “Quarter 95” found a comedian that will do a parody of Vladimir Zelensky — he was a former member of the Duo “Brothers Schumacher” Yuri the Great.
“Now this is the most likely candidate, but you know it was on the concert “Evening Quarter” August 13,” –
says an insider.
Despite the fact that comedians are trying to keep the intrigue until August 13, the Great Yuri has already shown in his Instagram account looks like in the role Zelensky.
Note that to win the presidential election, Vladimir Zelensky was the head of the Studio “Kvartal 95”.