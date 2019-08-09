“Quarter 95” found an actor for the role of “President Zelensky”
Source: the source UE in the Studio “Kvartal 95”
Studio “Kvartal 95” found a comedian that is on stage will play President Vladimir Zelensky, most likely it will be a former member of the Duo “Brothers Schumacher” Yuri the Great.
Direct speech: “Now is the most likely candidate, but you know it was on the concert “Evening Quarter” August 13″.
Details: in addition, the source UE reported that the leader of the “Voice” of the singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk on the stage will play Alexander Pikalov, known for her parodies of the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych.
Despite the intrigue, comic Great in your Instagram posts a video from the dressing room, where he parodies Zelensky.
Excerpts from the rehearsals, where there is Great also published to Facebook Studio “Kvartal 95”.
The concert scheduled for Tuesday night in Odessa.