“Quarter 95” ridiculed Zelensky with unusual photos
In the new issue of “95 Quarter” ridiculed the youth of President Vladimir Zelensky.
During the final song former colleagues of Vladimir showed his youthful pictures. These photos almost no one has seen before. Despite the departure of Vladimir Zelensky from the Studio “Kvartal 95”, his team does not forget about it.
Friends and colleagues Zelensky decided to remind the President how he started and a bit of nostalgia over how things used to be.
In order to dive into the past “Quarter 95” pulled archival photos and showed them to viewers with larger screens. At the same time, almost all his pictures were and the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Elena Kravets noted that despite the black-and-white photos. According to the actress the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets, though the photos are in black and white, moments that were depicted in the photographs was very vivid and colorful in their memories and so they decided to share them with the audience.
The woman “Quarter 95” said that the published photo all their “Kartalkaya gang”.
For an illustration of these images, the artists decided to turn to the song Kuzma Scriabin “Stari fotograf” in which the actors, as always framed his words.
In the song the actors Studio “Kvartal 95” said that he could not think of what we ever get a whole room of spectators, and the leader of the Vladimir Zelensky and even be able to get the stadium.