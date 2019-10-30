“Quarter 95” showed a parody of the Zelensky in Parliament
Comedians laugh a new parody.
Studio “Kvartal 95” in the new issue ridiculed President Vladimir Zelensky, his press Secretary Julia Mendel, the head of the security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanova, and also deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Ukrainian news.
The video titled “Zelensky takes a roll-call in Parliament” published on the official Youtube channel of the Studio.
The movie begins with Eugene Mishka begins to prepare the room for the arrival of Vladimir Zelensky.
“The hall will be a dog and sniff each of you, then the hall will be Bakanov and sniff each of you. then Bakanov sniff the dog, because he doesn’t trust any of you. Importantly, at this moment the President came because I think this appointment is strange”, — he joked.
Also Mishka remembered about the controversial incidents Mendel and journalists, which she pushed away from Zelensky.
“Open the Central door to the press Secretary of the President Julia Mendel solemnly pushes the journalist “Radio Freedom”, then comes security and the President”continues the actor.
Then appears on the scene, the actor Yuri Great playing Zelensky.
“Due to the fact that two members of the “Servants of the people” missed the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, with the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will begin not only with the national anthem and roll call”, he says.
In addition to deputies from “Servants of the people”, in a parody of recall and Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, Petro Poroshenko, Irina Lutsenko, Iryna Gerashchenko and others.
