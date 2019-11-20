Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate the 72 anniversary of their wedding apart (photo)
Nov 20 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, celebrating the 72nd anniversary of their wedding. Newspaper Express, citing informed sources reported that the couple will spend this day apart. 93-year-old Queen in London, and 98-year-old Prince Philip, who two years ago, officially came out of “retirement”, in Sandringham, Norfolk. It is reported that the priority for Her Majesty is her Royal duties — even if it is detrimental to her family life. For the last three months Elizabeth and Philip met only twice.
The couple have four children
A source says that the rest, of course, useful for the health of Philip, but without his steady hand the Queen is difficult to manage the family Affairs that are experiencing a crisis and keep everything under control. “It could be more tough to advise Andrew what to do, if you were here,” says the insider, referring to the scandal around the interview of the average son of the Queen.
Family members congratulated the Queen and Prince anniversary in social networks. The first did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton and Prince William published a black-and-white photo of young Elizabeth and Philip, as well as more fresh the them, signing them: “we Wish Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72-year wedding anniversary”.
Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary! PA
