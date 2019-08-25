Queen Elizabeth complained of the tramp who ruined the lawn in front of her Palace (video)
As it became known, Queen Elizabeth II jokingly complained to the President of the United States Donald trump, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. During a meeting with arrived in London the head of the Australian government, Her Majesty said, “Go and look at my lawn. It’s ruined”. A conversation with Morrison was held June 4 — the day after the first day of the official visit of Donald trump to the UK.
As recalled by the Sunday Times, trump’s helicopter landed twice in front of Buckingham Palace. First, trump and his wife Melania arrived by air from the residence of the American Ambassador at a formal ceremony in which the Queen took part with her eldest son Prince Charles with his wife Camilla. In addition to a helicopter, in which were Mr. and Mrs. trump, on the lawn some distance away landed a second U.S. helicopter with a “support group” of the President.
On the same day in the evening the presidential couple again arrived by helicopter at the state Banquet hosted in the Palace in their honor. As a result, the lawn is left ruts from the wheels and markings from the engines.
