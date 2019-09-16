Queen Elizabeth forbade to mention Megan Markle in his presence
Queen Elizabeth II is extremely disappointed with the behavior of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Her Majesty is so upset, he refused to mention his grandson and his wife in her presence. According to the newspaper the Sun, this is especially warn guests of Balmoral castle, where now rests the Queen and several members of her family.
Thus, it became known that one of the guests was invited to ride along with Elizabeth. “They gave him the urgent advice is to talk about anything but not about one subject. About Brucite? No, Cassacco”, — writes the edition with reference to a Royal expert, journalist Quentin Letts.
According to insiders, the Queen is unhappy with the many public relations failures of the pair. In addition, Elizabeth was very hurt by the neglect of Megan, who went to new York without her son and husband to support his girlfriend, the tennis player Serena Williams, rejecting the earlier offer of the Queen to visit Balmoral. While Megan and Harry pointed then in the pretext of age of his son Archie, who is “too young” to travel to Scotland. Although previously this did not prevent the couple to take him with me to nice and Ibiza. These trips caused outrage in British society: the Duke and Duchess were accused of hypocrisy due to the fact that they used private planes.
