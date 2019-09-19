Queen Elizabeth has personally brewed tea was brought by a worker who didn’t recognize her
In the new documentary four-part film “Secrets of the Royal palaces”, which airs on UK’s Channel 5, told about a curious event in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
A Builder, who worked at Buckingham Palace, dismantled a Desk when he was approached by a woman he, being busy, not really looked, and asked with exquisite pronunciation — if he wants a Cup of tea.
“Yes. In the circle. With two tablespoons of sugar. Tea Builder. And I don’t want this other stuff gave me last time I was here, this whole China and all these saucers,” replied the man.
According to the newspaper the Sun, lady came out, and after some time returned and reported: “I put your tea on the table.” At this time, the Builder finally looked up and saw the exit from the room Queen Elizabeth. He was completely shocked, realizing who brewed him tea.
This story was told to the former Royal upholsterer Kevin Andrews with the words of his friend and colleague.
