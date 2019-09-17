Queen Elizabeth I closed the bar at Buckingham Palace because of the drunkenness staff, but left…
On British broadcaster Channel 5 aired a four-part film documentary “Secrets of the Royal palaces” the residences of Her Majesty. The first series focuses on her primary place of residence — the Buckingham Palace.
It argues that in the Palace there is an ATM installed by the Bank Coutts. However, it is unknown whether the used them ever Queen Elizabeth, who, leaving home, never takes credit cards or cash as unnecessary — with the exception of bills, which she regularly donates to the Church.
The Palace also has a swimming pool, a medical room for emergency surgical operations, as well as a post office.
Was in the Queen’s residence earlier and bar. But Elizabeth II, according to the newspaper Daily Star, was forced to dispose to close it. Since the Palace staff took advantage of his presence. Some servants of the Palace have often failed to adequately perform their duties by reason of intoxication.
