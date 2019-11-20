Queen Elizabeth II got into a ridiculous situation because his Butler
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was on the floor during the gala dinner for his Butler.
Wrote about this in his book, “got Something to say to the Queen” author Thomas Blakey.
As Thomas wrote, during Christmas dinner at Sandringham Palace Elizabeth fell on the fifth point, and the culprit is her servant.
“Once, during a Christmas dinner Junior footman thought that the Queen is going to get up from the table and so pushed from her chair. Unfortunately, she was not going to do, sat back and ended up on the floor, falling directly on the fifth point,” writes Blake.
Elizabeth II
However, luckily for the servants, the Queen has considered this point quite funny, and wouldn’t be angry at the maid.
“Surprised, but unharmed, the Queen soon already continued to entertain his family,” added the author.
svidok.online