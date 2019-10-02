Queen Elizabeth II is suffering: the cause
The Queen of great Britain Elizaveta II suffers from pain in his right knee.
According to journalists, the Elizabeth II is in need of immediate surgery, but she flatly refuses to go under the surgeon’s knife because of the long recovery process.
“She doesn’t want to spend too much time on rehabilitation after surgery. Last year at the flower show in Chelsea, the Queen talked with friends and said she is very concerned about the right knee. And all the people of her generation used to complain about”, — said a source from the entourage of Queen Elizabeth II.
Problems with the knee joint began from the Queen in 2003 when she fell and damaged ligaments in his right leg.
To move hurt even with a cane, so had to initiate the operation in the hospital King Edward VII Hospital. Then recovery after surgery took about three weeks. And now 15 years later the pain returned, but Elizabeth II is trying to hide problems with health.
Relatives of the monarch are aware that she doesn’t like to turn to doctors. The last time Elizabeth II was seriously ill in 2017, that she had the flu and a few weeks did not leave the area of Buckingham Palace. In 2018, she had to undergo surgery because of progressive cataract. Almost immediately after the intervention the Queen is back on the work schedule, refusing to leave for health reasons.
Now for the well-being of the monarch follows a team of experienced doctors. According to Express, close to Elizabeth persuade her to reduce the activity and to take for their health. However, until the Queen listens to the arguments of relatives.
Recall that the 93-year-old British Queen Elizabeth II long ago broke all records for length of stay on the throne. Despite his advanced age, the Queen is not going to retire, and even health problems can’t force her to abandon her obligations dictated by high status.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice came out with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi for the first time after the official announcement of their engagement.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter