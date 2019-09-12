Queen Elizabeth II will soon give his powers to Prince Charles, — insider
Currently, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is seriously considering the possibility of transferring within two years of power to his immediate heir, Prince Charles.
This was announced by the expert on matters relating to the Royal family — Monique Block writes Bim.ru with reference to Express.co.uk.
As explained by Ms. Block, it is, of course, is not the abdication of Elizabeth from the throne. Although rumors of a possible abdication and begin to spread from time to time, this turn of events is almost unbelievable. After Elizabeth, taking the crown in February 1952, the year took an oath “to serve my country until my last breath.” She later re-affirmed their intention.
However, there is another alternative path for the transfer of power: the Regency. As written earlier, another an expert on matters of succession — Phil Danie, Elizabeth could theoretically revive the institution of Regency. In other words, not abdicated to transfer the rights of government Regent. Which in the case of Elizabeth was to become the Prince of a 70-year-old Charles.
The newspaper reminds that the last time this act was enforced a long time ago — in 1811, when because of illness of George III was proclaimed Regent, his son, George IV. He ruled the country in that status until the death of the Emperor in 1820, after which George IV was enthroned officially.
However, nothing prevents the Queen to resort to the so-called “Act of Regente” now. Moreover, according to Monique the Block, the last time Elizabeth, which now transmits more power to Charles, already holding active consultations on transfer of power. So, quite possibly, the Prince will become the actual ruler of Britain during the life of his mother.
