Queen Elizabeth refused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who wanted to live in her castle (photo)
British Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry were always very close. Nevertheless, Her Majesty refused a beloved grandson’s request, which he expressed after his wedding with actress Meghan Markle.
According to the newspaper Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally planned to stay at Windsor castle — along with Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip who spend a lot of time in this Royal residence. Harry asked, not allocate them apartments in the castle building. But Elizabeth did not agree to let Harry and Megan to their wait. And instead gave the newlyweds a modest Frogmore cottage, which is next door to Windsor castle — there is a short walk away. For the overhaul of this house, the pair has spent millions of pounds of taxpayers ‘ money.
Royal expert Hugo Vickers said that in the residential part of Windsor castle is actually the many empty bedrooms and other rooms in which were placed the Prince and his wife and their future children. However, the Queen may have thought them unsuitable for a young family.
Windsor, where Harry and Megan moved after he was evicted from London’s Kensington Palace, where he lived in the neighborhood of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the small Nottingham cottage with two bedrooms, has for a couple of special importance because it was here that they held their wedding in may 2018, evening wedding reception. Here, in the ancient country residence of the British family Frogmore house, they also did a photo shoot in honor of their engagement.
Windsor castle
Frogmore cottage before repair
