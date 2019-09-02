Queen Elizabeth wittily replied, when she asked did not recognize her American tourists
Queen Elizabeth II, who now rests in his Scottish Balmoral castle, there was a curious case. Her Majesty, modestly dressed in tweed and with a kerchief on her head, was walking near the castle, accompanied by his security guard Richard Griffin, when they were approached by a group of American tourists. As writes Daily Mail, did not recognize the British monarhine and accepted her as a normal grandmother, the Americans asked the 93-year-old Elizabeth, wonder if she. She replied: “Yes, I have a house here nearby.” Then the tourists asked if she’s ever a Queen. “I don’t. But this COP — Yes,” fair said 93-year-old Elizabeth, pointing to Richard, who works for the Royal family for over 30 years.
Griffin, who told the story to the Times, said that the group went on, not realizing who talked to them.
Castle Балморалfakty.ua