Queen: Iryna Bilyk admired the lush Breasts and a hat (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who recently showed candid photos, pleased his fans with a performance in Kiev, old favorite songs, and a spicy outfit.
Photo and video performance artist in the capital’s “Veranda Terrace” appeared on the pages of her fans. Bilyk spoke in a rather formal suit and hat, but sometimes, it seems, playfully unbuttoned his shirt.
Especially liked the fans of a photo, which the singer shows ample Breasts in Lacy bra.
“Queen”, “equestrienne”, “Italian”, “goddess” — write to the network.
Also fans say that the concert was “the maximum amount of warmth, love and music”.
