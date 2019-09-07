Queen: Iryna Bilyk admired the lush Breasts and a hat (photo)

| September 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who recently showed candid photos, pleased his fans with a performance in Kiev, old favorite songs, and a spicy outfit.

Photo and video performance artist in the capital’s “Veranda Terrace” appeared on the pages of her fans. Bilyk spoke in a rather formal suit and hat, but sometimes, it seems, playfully unbuttoned his shirt.

Especially liked the fans of a photo, which the singer shows ample Breasts in Lacy bra.
“Queen”, “equestrienne”, “Italian”, “goddess” — write to the network.

Also fans say that the concert was “the maximum amount of warmth, love and music”.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Fan OFC Iryna Bilyk (@fan_iryna_bilyk) 6 Saint 2019 10:08 PDT

Earlier, Irina Bilyk sharply reprimanded ballerina Kateryna Kuhar from “Tancu s with a stars” and its relationship to a pair of participants — Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar.

