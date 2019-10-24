Queen melodrama: the horse falls and skillfully pretends to be dead when someone tries to sit on…
Lazy and cunning horse won the network for their brilliant acting abilities. Every time someone tries to sit on her horse, she falls and drama skillfully pretends to be dead — even rolls his eyes and pokes out tongue. She lies there for a few seconds. Then she can lift the head, but when her someone is coming, again “powerless” drops it on the ground. It arises when there are no people or when removed from her eyes down with gear for riding.
In this animal loves carrots and sugar. But don’t eat them when depicts a corpse.
According to the publication Metro, the four-legged actress named Ching gang lives on one of the ranches in South Korea.
The first video with Jing gang appeared online a few years ago. However now it has spread on social networks Facebook, gaining tens of millions of views.
“She’s not lazy, but smart. Why carry a heavy load when you can do without it”, “It’s just like when I pretend to sleep, hearing my mother calling me to wash the dishes”, “This horse is just genius — I’d like to be able to do the same when I fit someone I do not love,” wrote in the comments.
See also: Africa filmed a funny video with a baby elephant playing football “the ball” from manure.
See also: Hyena rescued wild boar from the leopard.
See also: Supertalent: the dog became famous in the network and on TV as “king of balancing”.
See also: cafe Owner in China dyed dogs “a Panda” that brought the wrath of animal advocates.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter