Quentin Tarantino introduced the film “… Hollywood” in Rome
Quentin Tarantino continues to travel the world with his new painting “One day in Hollywood…” (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood). He travels to Europe, where he was joined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who plays the leading role in the project.
This time the classics in the company of actors presented one of the most anticipated premieres in Rome. Without traditional Photocall and the press conference devoted to the creation of the film, of course, has not done.
For the first time the painting “One day in Hollywood…” was presented at the Cannes film festival. Then, after the show gave the Director a six-minute ovation. Russian viewers will be able to appreciate another work of Tarantino in a few days — since August 8 the film will be in wide release.
In the center of the plot — the once popular actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stand-in-stuntman cliff Booth (brad pitt), who cling to a last chance to stay afloat in the rapidly changing world of cinema. Their story unfolds against the backdrop of the heinous crimes of Charles Manson — murderers of the wife of Director Roman Polanski Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).