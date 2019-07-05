Quentin Tarantino said that it would no longer make movies
Very soon on the big screens will be released the ninth film in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once in Hollywood”, which may be the penultimate in the career of a famous Director. About his future plans Tarantino said in an interview with Australian GQ.
“I think in terms of films, I’m outlived its usefulness,” said 56-year-old Director. However, Tarantino is not going to go into “retirement”, he in mind a lot of interesting things: “I imagine myself writing a book or script for a theatre production so I will still create. I gave the film everything I had”.
The Director also added that if “Once in Hollywood” a warm welcome the audience, then he likely will focus on nine films. “Maybe I’ll finish right now. While I’m at the peak. Let’s see,” said Quentin.
The decision Tarantino commented on brad pitt, who played in two scenes of the film, “I don’t think he’s bluffing, he’s very serious about it. Of course, I’m sorry Quentin goes, but he is many other plans. We had not forgiven you.”