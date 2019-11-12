Quentin Tarantino with his wife plan to give birth in tel Aviv
November 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The couple rented a big house near Kikar ha-Medina.
American film Director Quentin Tarantino rented a luxury house in Israel.
Rumor has it that Tarantino along with his wife Daniela Rush are planning to give birth in tel Aviv.
It is known that the couple had already rented a house near Kikar ha-Medina. Rent for house area of 600 square metres is 80 000 shekels a month.
For its part, the real estate agent, the pair noted, “would not comment on the personal lives of their clients.”