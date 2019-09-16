Questions taken: as the woman to delay the menopause
Menopause for most women seems to be a real tragedy. But really, it is a natural process that occurs in the body each. The result of age-related changes occur reducing the estragon and progesterone.
But is it possible to delay the menopause? And what methods will help to prolong youthfulness of the body? Talk in our material.
When menopause occurs
On average predklimaktericescom the condition occurs in women after 45 years. Over the years, the work of the reproductive system of women is reduced and hormones responsible for reproductive system, decrease the production. Critical days stop. For many women it is a real disaster. After all, if first there are no apparent changes, then the climax brings with it a number of problems.
Among them failures in the menstrual cycle, irregular periods, pain in muscles and joints. Also can appear dizziness, headache, fatigue, increased sweating and frequent change of mood. Menopause is dangerous not only in terms of physiological changes, but also from a psychological point of view. She will feel the aging, insecure. Fatigue is the most common problem that accompanies the onset of menopause.
It is important to realize that menopause can not be avoided. A woman can only delay the onset of menopause for a couple years.
But do not think that at the climax all sad. The main thing – to tune in and not to dwell on problems. Changes can occur very quietly that you will not bring any discomfort.
How to delay the menopause
To the development factors of early menopause include:
In other words, taking care of yourself and your health, the woman can delay climax. With youth it is important to follow certain rules to maintain the body younger and healthy.
First and foremost, it is better to refuse from taking alcohol, Smoking cigarettes and other bad habits. They are known to be the enemy No. 1 of youth and beauty.
Second, you must follow a proper diet. The body should not suffer from excess weight or lack of. The sharp swings of this indicator can lead to irregular periods and changes in hormonal levels, and as a result, early menopause.
Third, keep immunity at a proper level. Do not run virus and respiratory diseases, to prevent them at the initial stage. Vitamin and mineral supplements are the best friends of a woman who wants to delay menopause.
Fourth, in every woman’s life should be a sport. At least once a week it is necessary to visit the gym, going to the fitness, swimming, yoga or exercise at home. Also effective in delaying climax Jogging and walking outdoors.
Breastfeeding women should continue breastfeeding as long as possible. Finally, the fair sex is better to avoid stressful situations, as they cause negative emotions. All of these can affect the onset of early menopause.
All the above methods are effective and simple. But sometimes, you may need medical help. Your doctor may prescribe treatment with hormonal therapy. This will delay the onset of menopause if the medications adjusted correctly. There are some myths associated with the use of hormones: excess weight, masculine facial features, extraordinary vegetation. But this is nothing more than stereotypes, as modern drugs have been synthesized formula which helps to achieve the desired ratio of hormones. They are designed to eliminate unpleasant symptoms and delay menopause including.
And the last method – homeopathy. This is a rather dubious way to delay the menopause, but nevertheless has its adherents who claim that homeopathy works. A homeopath prescribes medicines with phytoestrogens – substances of plant origin that are as close in properties to the hormones. The difference of this method from hormone – the effect of it is cumulative. Drugs will work not so quickly, but they are good for those women who deny hormone treatment.
Medikforum