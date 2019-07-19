Quiet thoughts and the mystery of Kafka: named first the winning films of the Odessa film festival (photos)
On Friday, July 19, was named the first winners of 10-th Odessa international film festival, which started on 12 July. The right to announce the winners of the pioneer gave the jury of FIPRESCI (the International Federation of film critics) that evaluated the films of the National competition program — full and short films. This year the FIPRESCI jury of the Odessa film festival became a film critic Dmitry Desyaterik (Ukraine), journalist, media analyst and critic Giovanni Vimercati (Italy) and producer and kinozhurnala Wanda Bugallo (Sweden).
Best Ukrainian feature film, according to critics, called “My thoughts quiet” Antonio Lukic. The story is about a 25-year-old composer and sound engineer Vadim, who, having suffered many setbacks in work and personal life, gets a chance to start over.
Frame from the movie “My thoughts are quiet”
A simple task to record the voices of the Transcarpathian animals may be his chance to leave forever inconvenient and Ukraine to go to attractive Canada. However, everything is much more complicated when the main companion in the new work is the least comfortable for that person — the mother of Vadim…
Best Ukrainian short film film critics called the film “In our synagogue” Ivan Orlenko (co-production of Ukraine and France). His main character tries to find out what happened in the old local synagogue. The possessed young person pursues something hitherto unseen, and he does not pay any attention to what is happening around. Ribbon loosely based on the unfinished novel by Franz Kafka.
On the eve of spectators and guests at the OIFF introduced Korean art film “Parasites” — the winner of the main award of the Cannes film festival “Golden palm”.
The plot of the “Parasites” are a family of four loafers. The main characters live in a basement apartment and earn a living that collect pizza boxes, but even they do it so-so. The situation changes when the eldest son of a friend offers to take over for him in the family of rich. With sister’s boyfriend fake documents about education and gets a new place. Further events in the film unfold in a very interesting way…
We will remind, 10-th Odessa international film festival will end on July 20. About who what shone on the red carpet, as well as about the events and scandals at the film forum, visit the website of “FACTS”.
