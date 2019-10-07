Quiz: how well do you know popular English phrase
0%
How to translate the sentence “None of his students cut the mustard”?
Photo: Depositphotos
His students are poorly prepared.
His students did not meet expectations.
His students can not share the mustard.
Correct!
Wrong!
Such a turn would confuse anyone. Mustard? Mustard? With it all she here? We have no explanation for this, but to cut the mustard means to “meet expectations” or “meet expectations”.
Continue >>
What does the phrase “To burn the midnight oil”?
Photo: Depositphotos
To stay up late
There at night
Exercise in later in the day
Correct!
Wrong!
In a time when electrical lighting didn’t exist, work night had by the light of kerosene lamps. Hence, this expression meaning “to stay up late”.
Continue >>
How to translate the sentence “I think you’ve hit the nail on the head”?
Photo: Depositphotos
I think you are the master of all trades.
I think it will cause you a headache.
I think you captured the essence of the problem.
Correct!
Wrong!
To hit the nail on the head – get to the point. One of the oldest idioms of the English language. Its exact origin is not installed. Many have interpreted this expression as “show definition.” Today, however, the value of this idiom can be correlated with the Russian “the nail on the head”.
Continue >>
What does the sentence “He is on the fence”?
Photo: Depositphotos
He’s going to fall.
He is hesitating.
He climbed too high.
Correct!
Wrong!
To be on the fence – to be undecided, to wait. Idiom, originating in middle English language (XI–XV centuries). At that time the word of the fens meant the same as today’s defense – “defense”, “defense”. But today, the word fence – a fence, a “sit on the fence” means the same as Russian “to sit on two chairs”, to try to sit on two places at the same time.
Continue >>
What does the phrase “More money than sense”?
Photo: Depositphotos
All rich people are cruel and insensitive
There is no problem that cannot be solved with money
To throw money to the wind
Correct!
Wrong!
This phrase means that the person does not know how to manage money, throws them to the wind.
Continue >>
What does the phrase “If the shoe fits, wear it”?
Photo: Depositphotos
To fair criticism worth listening to.
Good shoes not lying on the road, found the right one – buy it!
Do not pay attention to appearance, the main thing – the quality (can be used as things, and to the estimation of the people).
Correct!
Wrong!
This phrase means: if a critical remark applies to you, it should be taken into account.
Continue >>
What does the phrase “I am blue”?
Photo: Depositphotos
I’m very cold
I’m the avatar
I am very sad
Correct!
Wrong!
To be blue or have the blues means feel depressed, that is, to feel very sad, depressed.
Continue >>
Quiz: how well do you know popular English persistait to learn.
English idioms – is not your strong point. But all can be easily fixed. On our website there are many articles on the subject.Well! But there is something to strive for.
You are well versed in English idioms, there is not much to hone your skills. On our website there are many materials that can help.You guru in English idioms! Keep it up!
Great result! You speak perfect English idioms, but as you know, perfection has no limit, so we advise you to browse through our site, you are sure to find something that can expand your vocabulary.
Share your Results:
Twitter
Google+
VK