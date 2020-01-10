Quotations of dollar and Euro to the closing of the interbank market rose
January 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Thursday, January 9, bidding on the dollar on the interbank currency market opened with quotations of 24.07/of 24.10, the closing quotes were 24,095/is 24.12.
The minimum quotation for the dollar on the reporting time was of 24.07, maximum – 24,125. With regard to the sale, the minimum quotation since made up of 24.10, max – 24,155.
Bidding on the Euro began with quotes 26,7538/26,7847, the closing quotes were 26,7671/26,7949.
Trades on Russian ruble opened with quotations 0,3932/0,3941, the closing quotes were 0,3933/0,3941.
According to the data obtained LIGA.net from “Ukrdealing”