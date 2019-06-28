Rabies and plague: vaccine refusal threatens dangerous diseases
Smallpox, polio, and other diseases can return if the number of vaccinated children will continue to decline.
In 1998, the world was swept by a wave of “anti-vaccination” movement, which intensified the work of Dr Andrew Wakefield. In its submission, the expert suggested that a comprehensive vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella stimulates children with autism and other developmental disorders. Over 20 years of work repeatedly refuted experimentally, that did not prevent the increase in the army of the opponents of vaccination.
A new study proves that anti-vaccination could wipe out years of medical progress. Vaccine refusal already gets neglected diseases that are eradicated by mass vaccination. According to Dr. Charles slaughter-Atiemo, there are more than 20 vaccines that can eradicate a number of dangerous illnesses. Thus, in the United States have disappeared rabies, mumps, tetanus, yellow fever and plague of cattle. Vaccine refusal threatens the most dangerous diseases that can come back. This is evidenced by statistics indicating a rising incidence in the United States, where a fairly high standard of living and the prevalence of vaccines.
Experts have determined that the return of once vanquished diseases, gaps in vaccination. Moreover, such a society becomes vulnerable to “foreign” pathogens that bring travelers from exotic countries. So, doctors have noted the rising incidence of measles, mumps, and polio.
Experts believe that the decline in the number of vaccinated children is the result of the propaganda of non — vaccination, which allow major media.