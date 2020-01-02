Race Fun Run and party on the roof: how to spend a weekend in Miami (3-5 January)
What: MDD Performance Series 2019: MISO
When: Friday, January 3, 18:30
Where: Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Read more: MDD Performance Series 2019: MISO is a concert of the Symphony orchestra Miami under the baton of Maestro Eduardo Marturet, in which guests will hear some of your favorite tunes from movies, including “Star wars”, “Superman” and “Alien”; as well as the performance of the young Venezuelan harpist virtuoso Jose Manuel Melo.
Cost: free.
What: Bossladies Meetup: meeting of women entrepreneurs
When: Friday, January 3, from 16:00
Where: La Sombra, 1000 Collins Ave, Miami, FL 33139
Read more: Bossladies Meetup is the No. 1 event for women entrepreneurs who are ready to build your business. Here they can socialize with like-minded girls and to ask questions to those who know more.
It’s also a chance to meet Wendy and Aimee porter — a publicist, a powerful man in the world of Instagram, followed by more than a million subscribers.
Cost: $17.
What: Free workshop for children
When: Friday, 3 January, 15:00
Where: IKEA, 1801 Northwest 117th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172
Read more: New year is a time for new beginnings. Join IKEA Miami to participate in a craft event in the children’s club where children from 3 to 12 years can learn something new and interesting.
Cost: free
What: ZumbaBowl party
When: Saturday, January 4, from 9:00
Where: Four Seasons Hotel Miami, 1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Read more: If you’ve always wanted to learn to dance Zumba, then you have a chance! This Saturday the famous instructor in this area of dance Kat Medina will celebrate his birthday and invites everyone to join the celebration in style ZumbaBowl.
Cost: $15.
What: Jazz festival
When: Saturday, January 4, from 12:00
Where: Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
More info: This is the fourth annual jazz festival on South beach. This time the event was called Jazz in Motion on the Ocean. The expected performance of the Alfredo Chacon of Einer Orta, Magaly Herrera and others.
Cost: free.
What: Comedy show Saturday Gigantic
When: Saturday, 4 January, 20:00
Where: Villain Theater, 5865 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Read more: Saturday Gigantic is a truly unique show that must be seen to be believed. Every show is a brand new improvised Comedy. This Saturday, January 4, you have the chance to attend the premiere of the show “Tales from the magical city”, where you will hear funny stories that the cast turns in a short scene.
Cost: $12.
What: pool Party on the roof
When: Saturday, January 4, from 14:00
Where: Novotel Miami Brickell, 1500 Southwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Read more: Saturday is a great day to relax at the party, which will take place on the roof of the Rooftop Vista. Enjoy live music by the pool, signature dishes, drinks and breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.
For more information, call 786-600-2600.
Cost: free.
What: Miami Design District Public Art Tours
When: Saturday, 4 Jan, 15:00
Where: Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Read more: Join the Miami Design District Public Art Tours in partnership with Encounters Arts to free to get acquainted with the world famous public art in the area.
Art critic, journalist and teacher Margery Gordon conducts two tours a month, showcased selected artwork and architectural landmarks of the area along different routes.
Cost: free.
What: free yoga in the Park
When: Sunday, January 5, from 9:30
Where: Baywood Park, 760 NE 69 ST, Miami, FL 33138
Read more: Enjoy the yoga class this Sunday morning.
The class will be held in Baywood Park, located in Morningside/North Miami, with beautiful views of the Bay.
Bring your Mat and don’t forget the water.
Cost: from $0. It is proposed to donate: $5-10 per person.
What: Race Fun Run in Miami
When: Sunday, January 5, from 10:00
Where: The Hideout Café by Team Vinchay, 425 Northeast 22nd Street, #203, Miami, FL 33137
Read more: Fun Run Miami”s Beast Boot Camp is a free health event, designed for anyone who is interested in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This is an opportunity to meet new friends and discuss your fitness interests with like-minded people.
Cost: free.
